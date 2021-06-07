Gov. Gianforte proclaims June 6-12 Noxious Weed Awareness Week

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte has proclaimed the week of June 6-12 as Noxious Weed Awareness Month in Montana.

Established through a joint resolution (HJ17) during the 2021 legislative session, the first full week in June is an opportunity to highlight the important work taking place across the state to protect the integrity and productivity of Montana’s precious lands and resources from noxious weeds, the Montana Department of Agriculture wrote in a release.

You can learn more about the Montana Department of Agriculture's Noxious Weed Program at agr.mt.gov/weeds.