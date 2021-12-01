Gov. Gianforte marks second day of giving with canned food drive competition

HELENA, Mont. — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Gianforte launched a canned food drive competition among state agencies to benefit the Montana Food Bank Network.

“Giving comes naturally to Montanans, but what’s not to love about a little friendly competition?” Gov. Gianforte said in a video announcing the campaign. “While bragging rights are on the line for our state agencies, I invite our fellow Montanans to consider donating to the food bank network, or to a food bank near you. Together, we can make an important difference and help feed Montana families in need this holiday season.”

The interagency canned food drive will run for two weeks, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1, through Dec. 15.

Montana Food Bank Network works with over 350 partners across Montana’s 56 counties to provide nutritious, high-quality food to Montanans.

The most needed food list includes the following: canned tuna or meat, peanut butter, canned soup (low/no sodium), canned or dry beans, canned vegetables (low/no sodium), dry cereal, baby food and formula, tomato sauce, cooking oil, low-fat salad dressings, canned chili, oatmeal, pasta, flour, sugar, whole-grain items, gluten-free items and low sodium/low sugar items.