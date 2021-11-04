HELENA, Mont. – On Thursday, Governor Greg Gianforte launched a $7.5 million Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program to invest in value-added agricultural products across the state and strengthen the industry.

“Agriculture is Montana’s number one industry, and our administration is partnering with our ag industry to find ways to add value to commodities here in Montana,” Gov. Gianforte said. “By investing in value-added processing and manufacturing in Montana, our producers will be able to keep pace with a transforming agricultural industry, create jobs, and expand business opportunities here in Montana.”

From now until Dec. 15 you can submit concept papers to be reviewed and ranked by a panel of agricultural industry representatives, according to a release.

Select applicants will be invited to submit a full application for funding by February 2022. The ARPA Economic Transformation, Stabilization and Workforce Development Advisory Commission will then consider final funding recommendations.

All grant requests through the program require a funding match to assure commitment from grant recipients. You may apply for awards up to $150,000 with a 1:1 match; awards from $150,001 to $300,000 with a 2:1 match; or awards from $300,001 to $450,000 with a 3:1 match.

To view program guidelines and apply, visit agr.mt.gov/arpagrants.