HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte issued Executive Order 4-2021 Friday, declaring a state of energy emergency to make it easier for carriers to supply much-needed propane, heating oil and diesel fuel during harsh winter conditions.

“Montanans have seen harsh winter weather this week, affecting families who depend on propane and heating oil to warm their homes,” Gov. Gianforte said. “This executive order will ensure the timely and necessary delivery of petroleum products so that Montanans can continue to heat their homes.”

Deliveries to individual homes and businesses are being delayed by extreme road conditions, record breaking cold and deep snow.

Executive Order 4-2021 temporarily suspends “hours of service” regulations for carriers actively involved in transporting propane, heating oil and diesel fuel to communities across Montana. The order requires that carriers and commercial drivers operate their commercial motor vehicles in a safe and prudent manner, and that “hours of service” requirements must be followed if a driver needs immediate rest.

The full executive order can be viewed here.