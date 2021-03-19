HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte declared March 20 as "Montana Meat Day," encouraging residents to consume meat products. This announcement came after Colorado Governor Jared Polis proclaimed the same day as "MeatOut Day," encouraging people to avoid meat for one day a week.

In his proclamation Gov. Gianforte states, "meat is part of a healthy, balanced diet, providing pure protein with no added junk."

Gov. Gianforte also released a short promotional video about the day on Twitter.

You can view the entire proclamation below: