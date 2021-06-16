HARDIN, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte toured One Health Bighorn Wednesday afternoon and contributed his governor's salary from the first quarter of 2021 to the federally qualified health center in Hardin.

One Health Bighorn serves communities in southeast Montana, including providing comprehensive substance use disorder treatment services.

“We face a drug epidemic in our state, and while there’s no silver bullet to end it, we can combat it by promoting treatment and recovery for Montanans struggling with addiction,” Gov. Gianforte said. “One Health Bighorn’s substance use disorder treatment services transform lives and rebuild families and communities. Given their successful efforts, I’m proud to support their critical mission.”

According to a release, Gov. Gianforte toured the facility and met with providers, patients and staff.

During the tour, the governor heard directly from peer support specialists and providers about the innovative ways they are using Medication-Assisted Treatment to help individuals struggling with addiction. He also learned about how One Health is successfully using telehealth to provide services and how it is proactively reaching out to the most vulnerable to provide them support.

At the conclusion of the tour, the governor presented his first quarter salary to Dr. David Mark, the CEO of One Health.

The contribution will be used to support One Health’s peer support program as well as Medication Assisted Treatment for individuals with opioid and meth use disorders, as stated in the release.

“We’re grateful to Governor Gianforte for the tremendous and thoughtful gift. We will be using this generous donation to support the substance use disorder work we are doing and help those in our community overcome addiction,” Dr. Mark said.

Founded by physician leaders in response to community needs in southeast Montana, One Health, formerly Bighorn Valley Health Center, opened in Hardin in 2012.

One Health provides a full continuum of federally qualified health care services, Medication-Assisted Treatment, outpatient substance use disorder treatment services, and mental health services in an integrated behavioral health framework