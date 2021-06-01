Gov. Gianforte announces tools to help navigate the state's American Rescue Plan Act program

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte announced the launch of a website and call center Tuesday for the state's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program.

The website, arpa.mt.gov, provides information on funding projects and grants under the purview of Montana’s four ARPA commissions: water and sewer, communications, economic stabilization and workforce development, and health and human services.

The site also offers information about rental assistance and pandemic-related funding for K-12 education, according to a release.

The site will feature a chat portal and maintain a list of frequently asked questions and answers to help guide Montanans through the process.

A call center was also launched to ensure individuals are well served and can receive answers to their ARPA-related questions. Montanans may dial 1-844-406-ARPA (2772) to reach the call center.

Mike Foster, ARPA program director, is working with commissions and state agencies to establish a smooth, efficient process to provide the governor with recommendations for how to allocate federal ARPA funds.

The governor says he will consider their recommendations and decide how to distribute over $1.5 billion in federal funds in compliance with ARPA, House Bill 632 and Senate Bill 297.

The eligible uses of the funds are subject to change based on federal regulations and guidance.

You can visit the website at arpa.mt.gov.