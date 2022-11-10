BILLINGS, MT- Gov. Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday introducing his plan for tax relief.

He said he plans on trying to giving working Montanans $1 Billion in tax relief, which would make this the largest tax cut in Montana history.

The plan involves half of the money going towards permanent income tax cuts, including a $1,200 child tax credit, making it easier for parents to afford the basic and necessary essentials.

The rest of the funds will go towards property and income relief, designed to return a surplus of funds to taxpayers so they can take care of any large expenses they might have.

"Our budget has a strong ending fund balance to protect against economic and financial uncertainty. Montana taxpayers entrust us to be good stewards of their hard-earned money, and I'm proud that our budget built for hardworking Montana families build their trust."

Gov. Gianforte also discussed the outcome of midterm elections, and what he hopes to see from newly elected state representatives.

"This budget is our proposal we think its sound we put a lot of energy in it. I think good ideas can come from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. My message to them was simple: Congratulations on your win and I look forward to seeing you in January and bring your best ideas."

Gov. Gianforte concluded in saying he hopes this tax plan can have Montana become debt free by 2023.