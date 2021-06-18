HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte announced on Friday the disbursement of over $4.9 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to 22 cities and towns across the state.

“These ARPA funds will provide 22 additional towns and cities with the authority to address their individual needs, from supporting those impacted by the pandemic to investing in their infrastructure needs,” Gov. Gianforte said.

As stated in a press release, cities and towns will receive the following funding amounts based on criteria outlined by the U.S. Department of Treasury:

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County: $1,167,357.71

Bainville: $40,359.41

Broadus: $59,006.48

Flaxville: $8,557.22

Grass Range: $13,410.56

Hardin: $483,802.08

Hobson: $29,503.24

Judith Gap: $15,964.96

Lewistown: $740,901.76

Lodge Grass: $57,090.69

Medicine Lake: $28,481.48

Neihart: $6,258.26

Opheim: $10,600.73

Plevna: $18,774.79

Polson: $646,261.49

Ryegate: $29,886.40

Scobey: $127,336.50

Sheridan: $94,767.99

Sunburst: $42,402.93

Thompson Falls: $182,255.96

Valier: $62,071.76

Whitefish: $1,059,434.59

This funding announcement follows nearly $40 million announced since last week for 94 Montana cities and towns.

More information about the program can be found here.