BOZEMAN, Mont. – Governor-elect Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday his appointment of Brendan Beatty to lead the Department of Revenue.

“A proven and experienced tax attorney, Brendan is highly-qualified to lead the Department of Revenue and help Montanans keep more of their hard-earned dollars each year,” Governor-elect Gianforte said. “Working with Brendan, we will hold the line on new state spending and work to cut taxes for all Montanans.”

Gianforte said Beatty brings 25 years experience as tax counsel for the Montana Department of Revenue to the post, with a legal emphasis in natural resource tax, corporation license tax and centrally assessed and industrial property tax litigation.

In his tenure at the Department, Beatty was the lead attorney to help Montana address the tax issues that arose from the deregulation of Montana’s electric and natural gas utilities. Following the breakup of the Montana Power Company, Beatty litigated and resolved outside of litigation its effects on local governments and schools throughout Montana, as well as high-profile property tax and corporation income tax issues.

“I am honored to be chosen as a member of the highly qualified team that Governor-elect Gianforte is assembling. I look forward to serving the people of this state as the Director of the Department of Revenue and leading this agency to perform at the high standards demanded by the Governor-elect and deserved by the people of Montana,” Beatty said.

In addition to his career as an attorney, Beatty said he owns and operates his family ranch in Flatwillow, Montana. A native of Shelby, Beatty earned his bachelor’s from the University of California, Santa Barbara and his law degree from the University of Montana. Prior to joining the Montana Department of Revenue in 1996, Beatty clerked for the Honorable Karla Gray on the Montana Supreme Court.