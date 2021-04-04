A zoo in Germany shows us that Easter treats are not just for people.

The zoo rewarded its gorillas with a basket of Easter eggs and some salad.

The big silverback gorilla dad tried to grab all the treats for himself.

But as he fumbled with the food, some of the eggs and salad rolled away.

The mother, named "Bibi," watched as daddy "Sango" ate his eggs, leaving her with a carrot.

The new baby, "Tilla," was happy enough with her mother's milk.

Till was born in February. She is not on public view yet, because the zoo wants to avoid the crowds that would gather to see her.

The Berlin Zoo will be presenting the gorillas to the public in a couple of weeks.

Tilla is the first baby gorilla born in Berlin in 16 years.