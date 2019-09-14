Golden toilet worth more than 5 million dollars stolen from Britain museum

Overnight Saturday, thieves broke in to Britain's Blenheim Palace and stole a fully functional 18-carat gold toilet.

Police said that is had been installed as an art exhibit at the stately home 60 miles west of London.

The golden commode, named "America", is valued at more than 5 million dollars and was part of an exhibition that opened two days ago.

Burglars with at least two vehicles broke into the palace, the birthplace to World War II leader Winston Churchill, and removed the toilet some time before five o'clock early Saturday morning, causing significant damage and flooding.

Officers arrested a 66-year-old man in connection with the theft, but had not recovered the artwork.

Blenheim Palace said on twitter it was saddened by the loss of the "precious" artwork, and it is said that the rest of the exhibition would reopen Sunday.

The toilet was previously on display in a cubicle in New York's Guggenheim Museum, where more than 100,000 visitors were able to use it.

At the time, the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump turned down an offer from the museum to temporarily install the toilet for his personal use in the White House.