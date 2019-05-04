"Golden Graduates" join MSUB's 2019 class at commencement

MSU Billings had their commencement ceremony on Saturday at MetraPark. And this year, they brought back some older graduates to congratulate the new Yellowjacket alumni.

Years of hard work paid off for the MSU Billings graduates on Saturday. The class of 2019 graduates each took their turn to walk on stage and receive their diploma.

Joining the newest graduates for the first time this year was MSUB's "Golden Graduates." Twenty-one golden grads return to campus this weekend.

Each graduate received their degree 50 or more years ago between 1939 and 1969. Shirley Gruber was one of the golden graduates at the ceremony on Saturday. She received her degree from MSUB 80 years ago in 1939.

"When I come to this school I thought it was very special because it was so different and in those days of course it was much more different that it is today. As I said, sometimes people ask me questions about the old days and I say well, I could tell so many stories about it but I said now, nobody would believe me," said Gruber.

The Golden Graduates were celebrated for their lifetime achieves since their own commencement. The new program from MSUB allowed alumni old and new, to be united on a special day filled with Yellowjacket pride.