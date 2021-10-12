Gold Star Teacher: Mr. Chris Leintz

BILLINGS - Once again we're honoring local teachers in Billings with our Gold Star Teacher Award.

This month's nominee is Mr. Chris Leintz from Elder Grove Elementary School.

Leintz teaches third grade and has been working at Elder Grove for the last 10 years.

He's also the only male elementary teacher at the school.

Leintz was nominated for this month's award because he values relationships with his students and gets to know them personally.

He also told us he goes the extra mile for his students by supporting them in their after-school activities, even if those events aren't during the week.

"If you get to know the kids, they get to know you... and they'll do anything for you. I do gym, I'll do dodgeball with the kids, I'll go watch some of the football games, I'm going to go watch... this is outside of school. And then there's another girl that is in gymnastics so I'll go to that too," Leintz said.

If you know a teacher who's going above and beyond for their students you can nominate them for our Gold Star Teacher Award here: http://kulr8.secondstreetapp.com/Goldstar-Award-2021-2022/.