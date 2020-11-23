Every month, KULR-8 is happy to highlight one local educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom with KULR-8's Gold Star Award.

November's Gold Star recipient is Laci Szillat from Big Sky Elementary School.

Ms. Szillat has taught in Billings for several years, and she was nominated for the Gold Star Award in November because of extra effort she gave her students this last summer.

She says after the stay-at-home order was lifted she would make house calls and tutor young students who needed help with reading. She also told us she was inspired to go the extra mile by one of her own teachers that she had when she was in third grade.

"When I come to work every day, it's just a very rewarding job just to see all their little smiling faces. They're happy to be here and they're eager to learn and I'm so grateful that I get to facilitate that," Szillat said.

If you know a teacher that is going the extra mile, let us know!