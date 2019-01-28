If you're giving into the urge to stay inside this winter, you may want to rethink that behavior.

Research shows that it's better for you mentally and physically to get up and get out.

Exposure to daylight, even in small amounts, can help keep your circadian rhythms in check, but it can also do so much more. Here’s five reasons to suit up and head outside — even though it’s freezing out.

Here's the bullet points:

1. IT’LL LIFT YOUR MOOD

2. YOU’LL GET A DOSE OF VITAMIN D

3. IT’S AN OPPORTUNITY TO BE MINDFUL

4. IT CAN IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY

5. IT CHARGES UP YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

If you'd like to learn more about the specifics make sure you check out the original story on nbcnews.com.

Or just click the link -> 5 good reasons to go outside, even when it's freezing