Biden twitter photo, US to hit 100 million vaccine goal
President Biden's Twitter

In a series of Twitter posts Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said the U.S. is on track to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines by Friday, March 19.

After the president set a goal of administering 100 million vaccine in his first 100 days, he announced America will soon surpass that goal. President Biden says the goal will be completed only 58 days after he took office.

Tags

Recommended for you