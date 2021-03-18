In a series of Twitter posts Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said the U.S. is on track to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines by Friday, March 19.
After the president set a goal of administering 100 million vaccine in his first 100 days, he announced America will soon surpass that goal. President Biden says the goal will be completed only 58 days after he took office.
Tomorrow, we’re going to hit a big milestone: 100 million shots in people’s arms. pic.twitter.com/Cj65chMhJJ— President Biden (@POTUS) March 19, 2021
Before I took office, I set an ambitious goal of administering 100 million shots in my first 100 days as president.— President Biden (@POTUS) March 19, 2021
I’m proud to say that we’ll reach that goal tomorrow, just 58 days in.
Getting to 100 million shots in arms has been a team effort. Thank you to @POTUS for your leadership, the frontline workers and volunteers at vaccination sites, the manufacturers and factory workers producing the doses, and Americans for getting vaccinated when it was your turn.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 18, 2021