GOA Reports Threats to Public Land Workers

KULR (Billings) -- 360 federal workers reported being attacked or threatened while on the job over a five year period according to a report released by the Government Accountability Office. The report raises enough concern for the safety of government employees that the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands hosted a hearing on the matter.

Representative Debra Haaland calls these threats an example of anti-public lands extremism.

"That report found some shocking details about the threats that these federal employees face just doing their jobs," says Haaland.

The GOA report utilizes data collected between 2013 and 2017. The data includes recorded threats among four land management agencies: the Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife, the National Park Service, and the Forest Service. While 360 offenses are documented, the actual number of threats to federal employees is unknown because many public land workers don't report them. According to the GAO, many employees perceive threats as a common occurrence and merely a part of the job.

"The severity of these incidents range from phone threats to the stabbing of an employee outside of a federal building," says GOA Director Anne-Marie Fennell.

The GOA report also addresses the scarcity of field law enforcement on public lands. According to the document, there isn't even one field law enforcement officer for every one million acres of land under the BLM. Representative Haaland attributes this increase in violent behavior to the political rhetoric of some elected officials. She says their words can entice violence and increase animosity towards those with different political views.