Glendive sculptor seeking donations for creation of downtown sculpture

KULR (Glendive)- One Glendive woman uses her talents in one of the most artistic ways possible, sculpting.

Pamela Harr is known around the community for what the Bridger Bronze website says, "Realistically capturing the spirit of the people and animals that have made Montana a special place for centuries".

Pamela and her husband Harvey create and generally sell or giveaway the art they create.

However, one specific piece Pamela is working on will be a personal gift to the town of Glendive.

The horse sculpture you can see here is being created to enhance the enjoyment of the walking trail in Downtown Glendive.

"I just love doing it and I'm thankful that I have something that's really engaging to do and give people pleasure and a laugh," says Harr.

For this particular sculpture, Pamela is looking for donations as she works to complete it.

If you'd like to donate, check out the page here.