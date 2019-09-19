Glendive receives SRF loans to upgrade drinking water system, Mead Ave. water & sewer lines

News Release from The Montana DNRC:

GLENDIVE, Mont. – Governor Steve Bullock today announced that the city of Glendive has been approved for five State Revolving Fund (SRF) loans totaling $14.6 million to finance improvements to its municipal drinking water system and replacement of water and sewer lines in the Meade Avenue area.

The city’s water treatment system was constructed in 1916, with upgrades taking place in 1959, 1991 and 2000. Many components of the current system are deteriorated, out of compliance, or inoperable. Water and sewer lines in the Meade Avenue area are undersized and in need of modernization.

To finance the upgrades to the water treatment system, Glendive will borrow $13,149,000 in the form of two loans from the State Revolving Fund at 2.5% interest for 30 years. The town also received a third SRF loan for $500,000 that will be forgiven if certain conditions are met. Glendive will also contribute $2.6 million in local funds.

For the Meade Avenue project, the city will borrow $997,000 in the form of two loans at 2.5% interest for 20 years.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will oversee implementation of the project while DNRC administers the loan.

“Communities that invest in modern infrastructure, including drinking water and wastewater treatment systems, benefit now and for generations to come,” said Governor Bullock. “These projects not only create good-paying jobs for Montana workers, they better prepare our communities for new growth and development enhance the health and well-being of our citizens, and protect our soil, groundwater and surface water.”

Swanberg Construction of Valley City, ND, has been awarded the bid for the water treatment system project, which is expected to be completed by summer of 2020. Western Municipal Construction of Billings has been awarded the bid for the Meade Avenue project, which will be completed later this fall.