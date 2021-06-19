Glasgow's Benji Phillips throws at U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene

Former Glasgow Scottie and current Javelin thrower at North Dakota State, Benji Phillips, competed at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

It's the latest accomplishment for Phillips after winning a Summit League Conference Championship this season and most recently, earning All-America honors at the NCAA Track and Field Division I National Championships.

The first throw of the day for Phillips was his longest at 65.88 meters. That distance was good for ninth in his group.