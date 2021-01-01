COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Glacier National Park announced they will be waiving their entrance fee on six days in 2021.

The Fee-free Days are listed below:

Jan. 18 - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

April 17 - the first day of National Park Week

Aug. 4 - the anniversary for The Great American Outdoors Act

Aug. 25 - the National Park Service birthday

Sept. 25 - National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 - Veteran's Day

It's important to note that the entrance Fee-free Days do not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.