COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Glacier National Park announced they will be waiving their entrance fee on six days in 2021.
The Fee-free Days are listed below:
Jan. 18 - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
April 17 - the first day of National Park Week
Aug. 4 - the anniversary for The Great American Outdoors Act
Aug. 25 - the National Park Service birthday
Sept. 25 - National Public Lands Day
Nov. 11 - Veteran's Day
It's important to note that the entrance Fee-free Days do not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.