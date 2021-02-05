CUT BANK, Mont. - The Glacier County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a semi truck that was stolen early Wednesday night around 2 a.m.

They said truck is a 1999 Kenworth Semi with Glacier County Road stickers on the doors. The license plate number is 382121A. Authorities say a 1986 King's Trailer may also be attached.

Authorities say the suspect took off with the Glacier County Road Department Gravel-hauling Truck Wednesday after a worker left the keys in the truck.

Belinda Bill Shoe, whose husband works at the Glacier County Road Department said they believe the suspect was walking from Valier Road in Cut Bank. She said it looked like he was trying to get gas, left the station, then returned and took the truck.

At this time, authorities say the suspect and truck could be anywhere in or outside of Montana.

Glacier County Sheriff's Office Deputy Neil Lahr is investigating.

According to the Glacier County Sheriff's Office there is a person of interest.

