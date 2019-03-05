Giving Until it Hurts

Everywhere you turn, there seems to be a person or organization asking for a monetary donation. Many organizations are non-profit and truly need money, but how much is too much to give?

KULR-8 sat down with one woman who explained that her 91-year-old mother has given away thousands of dollars to organizations and continues to receive requests for more money from nearly 100 groups.

A couple of years ago, Kristi Drake said she noticed that her 91-year-old mother, Phyllis, stopped golfing and going out with friends. Her mother was living in Reno, Nevada at the time, while Kristi was in Billings, Montana.

Drake explained, "I'd check in with her almost everyday on the phone and she would say, "Oh I have to get through my mail, I have too much to do, my house is getting cluttered, I'm not going to lunch today with my friends, I'm gonna go through my mail instead."

Whenever Kristi visited her mother, they would have to take a bag to her mailbox to cart all of the mail she had received. That situation alone made Kristi suspicious.

Phyllis Ross explained, "I have been getting so much mail. Oh my goodness. It's just been ridiculous, from so many sources, they're all wanting donations."

When she visited her mother in December of 2017, Kristi went through her checkbook and that is when Kristi became extremely alarmed. "I saw that there were all of these donations and multiple donations per day all month long for small amounts like $12 or $13."

The small donations are what is so deceiving, according to Kristi. "They were meant to be deceiving because they were something that wouldn't be alarming. "Oh my gosh you spent all of this money." Drake added, "I went through her checkbook and found that in less than 6 months she had donated $3,000 worth of small $12 to $15 donations."

Ross didn't realize she had given away that much money. Eventually, Drake decided it was time to be closer to her mom, so Phyllis moved to Montana. However, the 91-year-old is still getting mail from all kinds of organizations and believes they have pinpointed her as a person who has given once before.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they share the names with other companies that are trying to get donations. Here's a live one,” Ross said.

Getting off of a mailing list is not as simple as making a phone call, unfortunately. Drake explained that she has tried over and over again to contact every single company on a list she has created. Some have claimed that for Ross to be taken off their mailing list, she would have to send them money.

"I'm mailing to this DMA Choice that apparently is the Direct Marketing Association. They have this giant database and they ask you, demand that you spend $3 to get off their mailing list and it only lasts 10 years," explained Drake.

Drake has a typed letter with all of the organizations, that have sent her mother mail, listed, along with a request to remove her mother's address from their mailing lists.

KULR-8 helped Drake count her mother's mail and then stuff a letter into each return envelope. Drake explained that the total price to mail 67 envelopes was more than $38.

Drake said, "Not a lot makes me really angry, but this is so obviously predatory. It's the same type of thing that is malicious against people who unwittingly use their computer and get malware. It's just so evil."

Drake believes that as her mother gets older, sending and receiving mail, and donating money is a way that Ross stays in contact with the world around her.

"These appeals are engaging and they're dramatic. So, the elderly really attach to that because it does stimulate their emotions and I think that they have a certain amount of fear that they respond too. So, out of the kindness of their hearts, they go ahead and donate," explained Drake.

When speaking with KULR-8, in early February, Ross said she had not donated to any organizations in several months. However, Drake explained to her mother that she had just recently donated to a group at the beginning of the year.

Drake decided it was time to hold onto her mother's mailbox key. "She complains that I'm treating her like a child and that's really hard because I don't want to be so forceful. But, how else do you do it? Because when I would go over to her apartment, that she lives now in Billings. I would see mail everywhere and she can't discriminate what's really important and what's not."

Phyllis said she is open to sitting down with her daughter and picking only a few organizations that she truly believes in. She said she could donate a little bit of money once or twice a year. "Sometimes you get in a habit of doing something and you don't realize or stop and think about it, and she brings it out how much I've been spending."

Below are some tips from the Better Business Bureau on how to get your name off a mailing list: