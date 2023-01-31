BILLINGS, Mont. - An equipment operator with the City of Billings asked drivers to give snowplows and sand trucks space to work.

Equipment Operator Jake Barnhart with the City of Billings said they are sanding high traffic areas right now, including intersections and school zones.

He said they use a mixture of sand and salt. They typically sand the same areas multiple times:

"The more cars that drive over this mixture, it just blows it off to the side of the road," Barnhart said. "So, we need to go re-hit it so when people do come their tires are actually getting some sand on it and a little traction for them."

Barnhart said drivers can help by giving the trucks and plows space to work.

"If you see us out there, give us a little space," Barnhart said. "Give us some time. I know everybody is in a rush to get everywhere. But, give us a little space. We're going to make it a safer and easier commute for you."

If people notice a slippery area, he said they are welcome to call the city and request some sand for that area. He said the best number to call is (406) 657-8250.