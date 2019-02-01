Girls join boy scouts

Starting today, girls can enroll in the Boy Scouts program newly renamed Scouts BSA.

The branch of the Boy Scouts of America is welcoming girls to participate in the same activities and leadership opportunities open to boys since 1910.

Natalie Young / Scouts BSA said, "Sometimes I worry a little bit that the guys think us girls are weak."

More than 20 girls joined 17-year-old Girl Scout Natalie Young to sign-up and prove there is nothing frail about them.

Olivia Harris / Scouts BSA said, "I wanted to do the camping and all those activities."

Girls are no longer limited to what they are expected to learn. Instead they can choose their own path. Natalie decided to keep growing with the Girls Scouts and get opportunities she never had before with the boys.

Natalie Young / Scouts BSA said, "There's a more leadership focus here where as in Girl Scouts there's a more girl empowerment focus."

Jason Pierce / Scout executive said, "This is a moment we'll look back at 100 years from now where we'll say that was the tipping point with a program that we know changes lives."

Pierce said the Scout BSA launch was all about moving the girls off the sidelines and onto the scout field.

He said, "These young ladies now will get a chance to go to summer camp and do the same cool things that maybe their brother, their uncle, their grandfather got to do."

The Boys and Girls Scouts will stay separate. But the all-girls troops will pledge and do the same activities as the boys. That's an idea some former cubs had to adjust to.

After hearing how important it was to the girls in his life, Scout BSA member Riley Adams says now he's excited to give knot lessons and learn from the ladies.

The girls are ready to prove that anything the boys can do, they can do too.

Natalie Young / Scouts BSA said, "Here to show that we are not weak and we can do everything that they can do and we're here to have just as much fun as them."

Cub Scouts, the group for younger children, ages five through ten, opened up to girls in June of 2018.