BILLINGS, MT- Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming have completed their Mobile STEM Learning Center project and are getting ready to take Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) experiences on the road to girls K-12.

GSMW will begin providing this valuable resource to nearly 80 communities across both Montana and Wyoming.

The cargo-style van is equipped with solar to power the multitude of technology available to youth, including 3D printers, microscopes, virtual reality headsets, drones, and more.

One goal of the Mobile STEM Learning Center is to show possibilities, provide knowledge, and give hands-on STEM experiences to girls at an early age.

While more than half of the U.S. workforce is female, less than one-quarter of STEM careers are held by women.

The goal is to get more girls interested in pursuing STEM-related careers.

The second goal is to address STEM “deserts” created by the uneven distribution of STEM opportunities across the country.

Approximately 67% of the population in Montana and Wyoming is rural. This translates to hurdles that can include a lack of access to honors courses, high-level technology business exposure, as well as limited access to quality curriculum and vigorous and engaging math and science courses.

The Mobile STEM Learning Center has been a passion project of Briana Rickman, Director of Fund Development for GSMW, for the past couple of years.

“Not only is STEM a strategic priority of the Girl Scout organization but for myself as well. Having grown up in rural Wyoming, I realize the barriers and lack of resources available to those smaller communities. This project can help us bridge both gender and geographical gaps by ensuring that girls of every age in rural areas have opportunities to explore STEM possibilities as a future career.” Rickman said.

To view the van’s tour dates or to learn more about this project, you can visit

Girl Scouts of Montana & Wyoming’s website, or contact Briana Rickman at brianar@gsmw.org or 406-252-0488.