Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming cookie season approaching

BILLINGS, Mont. - Girl Scout cookie season is approaching with the program offering 10 different cookie options for sale this year starting Feb. 3.

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming will offer the following cookie options during the 2023 season:

Thin Mints

Caramel DeLites

Peanut Butter Patties

Peanut Butter Sandwiches

Trefoils

Adventurefuls

Lemonades (New this year)

Toast-Yay! (New this year)

Caramel Chocolate Chip (New this year, gluten-free)

Raspberry Rally (New this year, selling online-only beginning Feb. 10)

For the first time since 2013, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming will be hiking cookie prices at $5 per box, $6 per box for the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies.

Pre-ordering will take place from Feb. 3 to Feb. 19 with deliveries shipping out in late March.

Online ordering will be taking place through a Girl Scout known personally to the buyer, or through girlscoutcookies.org until April 16.

Cookie booths where people can buy cookies in person will be popping up March 24 through April 16.

A release from Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming said its cookie program helps girls learn financial literacy and five important life skills including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

Girl Scout cookie proceeds help fund "amazing experiences for girls through programing", according to Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming's release, and the "girls and troops decide how to invest in community projects, personal enrichment opportunities."

"Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. To learn more, visit gsmw.org," Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming's release said.