Girl Scouts launch 42 new badges

The Girl Scouts are introducing dozens of new badges in the areas of coding, space science, outdoor high adventure and cyber security.

Alexandria has been a Girl Scout for seven years. She is now a 3rd year cadet. She tells me she has sold a lot of cookies this year.

She said, "The most boxes I've sold is 1,250"

But, selling cookies is only one thing Alexandria is good at.

She said, "I love the coding badges. So, there's a coding basics badge for cadets that I'm excited about. You get to learn the basics of coding, in terms of like the pseudo-code, which I have learned some of that. In the description, it says like we get to make a positive meme. And, learn about how they're made and things like that. So, that's exciting."

The most new Girl Scout badges are in the area of coding, specifically called Coding for Good. There are 18 new badges in this area.

Marketing and Communications Manager for Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming Kristi Osterlund said, "Girls are digital natives. This is really not an intimidating thing for them. It's more a thing of exploration and curiosity. We're teaching girls how they can pursue this field for good, for solving problems that they see in this world."

In addition to the 18 Coding for Good badges, there are 12 Outdoor High Adventure badges, nine Cyber Security badges and three Space Science badges.

The Girl Scout Council tells us they are always looking for more volunteers to lead the Girl Scouts. If you are interested, you must be over the age of 18. You can find more information here http://www.gsmw.org/en/for-volunteers/why-volunteer.html.