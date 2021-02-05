Girl Scout cookie season begins Friday, February 5

MONTANA - Girl Scout cookie season begins Friday, Feb. 5, in Montana. The 109-year tradition will be a little different this year due to the pandemic.

Girl Scouts will be leaving door hangers on their neighbors' doors to let them them the cookie drive is underway. These door hangers will have contact information.

Girl Scouts will take pre-orders until Feb. 21 with delivery in late March. Cookies can also be ordered online from a Girl Scout through April 18. Finally, you can watch for cookie booth sales March 26-April 18.

The money raised from cookie sales helps pay for annual activities. Some Girl Scouts are also choosing to pay it forward.

"Some girls have decided to buy oxygen masks for fire trucks and fire stations," Kristi Osterlund of Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming said. "Other girls have decided to give big in the winter time, another troop has spent 300 dollars on angel tree gifts for other kids. so there is a huge component of giving back to the community when it comes to girl scouts."