BILLINGS, Mont. - Girl Scout cookie booths will begin popping up throughout Montana and Wyoming Friday, March 24.

Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at various times and locations until April 16, according to a release from Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW)

This season, GSMW are selling the following cookies:

Thin Mints

Caramel deLites

Peanut Butter Patties

Peanut Butter Sandwiches

Trefoils

Adventurefuls

Lemonades (New this year)

Toast-Yay! (New this Year)

Caramel Chocolate Chip (New this year, gluten-free)

All cookie types cost $5 per box, except the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cost $6 per box. This is the first year GSMW bumped their prices since 2013.

Another way to support local Girl Scouts is donating to the Cookie Share program.

"Donated cookies are given to anyone that Troops recognize as hometown heroes including firemen, police officers, first responders, medical staff, teachers, and others. This is one more way Girl Scouts can make an impact in their community through the Cookie Program," GSMW said in its release.

All the Girl Scout Cookie Program proceeds remain with local council and troops after the baker is paid.

"Girl Scout troops set goals for how to spend their proceeds on program-related activities including travel, camp, as well as purchasing materials for community projects," GSMW said in it's release.