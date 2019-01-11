Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg needs no further treatment following surgery to remove cancerous growths from her lung.

The 85-year-old Ginsburg missed oral arguments Monday. It was a first since joining the Supreme Court in 1993.

Instead, she relied on written briefs and transcripts of oral arguments to participate in cases, which she'll continue to do next week as she recuperates at home.

A high court spokesperson says post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required. The spokesperson calls Ginsburg's recovery "on track"

There's no indication though when Ginsburg will return to the court.