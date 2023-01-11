RED LODGE, Mont. - Ginger Dye is taking her passion project public. Intricately designed rings, hand crafted in her Red lodge workspace.

"So I've been making these wooden rings for probably about seven years now," Dye explained. "And for the most part I've been just given them away to my friends and family."

Originally started as a way to stay busy between ski season and whitewater season, the evolution of her designs are something locals have not only noticed, but also requested.

"It just goes back to I've always, can't sit still," Ginger said laughing. "And it's fun to see what other people make. Maybe somebody else would be inspired by it. Make something of their own while they're watching TV or whatever."

You can see the rings Ginger has for sale, here. Or if you're in Red Lodge, check them out for yourself at Sylvan Peak Mountain Shop.