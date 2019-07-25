Giant dinosaur bone found in France

French scientists have found a giant dinosaur bone believed to date back to the Jurassic Era.

Paleontologists showed off their discovery, a thigh bone more than six feet long.

They say it dates back more than 140 million years, to when huge reptiles lived in Southwestern France.

They found the thigh bone this week at an excavation site where remains of some of the largest animals that ever lived on land were unearthed.

The femur, unusually well-preserved, is thought to have belonged to a Sauropod.

Those were plant-eating dinosaurs with long necks and tails that were widespread in the late Jurassic Era.

Scientists at the site near the city of Cognac have found more than 75-hundred fossils of more than 40 different species there since 2010.

It is one of the largest such finds in Europe.