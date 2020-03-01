Gianforte Announces Kristen Juras as His Running Mate

News Release from the Greg Gianforte Campaign:

BILLINGS, Mont. – At a rally Sunday night in Billings, Congressman Greg Gianforte, Republican candidate for governor of Montana, announced Great Falls attorney Kristen Juras as his running mate.

“As a small businesswoman and attorney, Kristen has helped our farmers, ranchers, and small business owners navigate the web of bureaucracy and regulations. As a mother and grandmother, she knows how it important it is to grow opportunities here in Montana to keep our families here and thriving,” Gianforte said of Juras.

“Kristen will be a partner in the governor’s office as we put Montana back on the right track,” Gianforte said.

Gianforte then introduced Juras to the crowd as Montana’s next lieutenant governor.

“I’m honored to join you on the ticket, and I’m eager to work with you to put Montana back on track,” Juras told Gianforte.

Juras turned to the assembled crowd, “Greg’s a good leader, a good executive, and a family man who wants to make Montana a better place. I’m excited to be his partner in the governor’s office, as we turn a corner from 16 years of Democrat rule to help Montana realize our full, outstanding potential.”

A fourth-generation Montanan, Juras grew up on her family’s ranch near Conrad. Juras graduated from the University of Montana and from the University of Georgia Law School. As an attorney in private practice, Juras has helped farmers, ranchers, and small business owners navigate legal issues, and she has provided pro bono services to clients with disabilities who confront homelessness and addiction. Juras has taught at the University of Montana Law School for 20 years. Juras ran for the Montana Supreme Court in 2016. Kristen and her husband of 35 years, John, have three sons and two grandchildren.

Since announcing his candidacy in June 2019, Gianforte has built momentum as the clear frontrunner.

During 2019, Gianforte raised over $1.4 million, and he closed the year with nearly $780,000 on hand, nearly three times more than his Republican opponents combined.

Gianforte has consistently led in polls. In an internal poll of likely Republican primary voters conducted in January, Gianforte led with 54 percent, and his opponents combined for 22 percent.

Endorsements continue to roll in for Gianforte. Gianforte has received more endorsements from state legislators than any other Republican candidate for governor. Thirty Montana state legislators have endorsed Gianforte, including Speaker of the House Greg Hertz and Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas.

Prominent conservatives and leading conservative organizations have also endorsed Gianforte, including Donald Trump Jr., Congressman Steve Scalise (R-La.), Gun Owners of America, the Susan B. Anthony List Candidate Fund, and Family Research Council Action PAC.

Gianforte officially announced his run for governor on June 14, 2019 at the Montana Republican Party Convention in Helena.

The Republican primary will be held on June 2, 2020.