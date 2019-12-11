Getting your holiday mail on time

The United States Postal Service has some tips to help you make sure you get your holiday mail on time.

If you want your holiday mail to be delivered by Christmas, the United States Post Office has some deadlines. The deadline for mailing cards and packages to military serving overseas is Wednesday, December 11. The deadline is December 20 for anywhere in the contiguous United States. For a complete list of deadlines, you can go here: https://www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-shipping-dates.htm

Chad Dschaak is a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. He said it really helps him if people keep their walk free of snow and ice.

Dschaak said, "I've also withheld mail because of crazy, icy stairs with no handrail, so you couldn't possibly go up without getting hurt and slipping."

The Postal Service also said it's important to put your dog in another room before you open the door to receive packages. The said more than 5700 mail carriers were attacked by dogs last year.

They also said it's helpful if people leave their porch lights on. With more mail than ever right now, mail carriers are often delivering mail in the dark during the holiday season.

Dschaak said, "Last night, I was out pretty late in the dark. And, I have a customer, a super sweet little old lady. And, she came to the door and expressed her concern because I was out in the dark. And, thanked me for my service. And, that's always nice to hear, being thanked. It's not always an easy job out here."

The Postal Service said they can hold your mail if you are headed out of town. https://www.usps.com/manage/hold-mail.htm

The busiest week for the United States Postal Service is December 16-22. They said nearly 13 billion pieces of mail will be delivered from Thanksgiving to New Years Day.