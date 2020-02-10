There are some good-news changes to taxes this year. You can deduct your mortgage insurance premium this year, and it's retroactive to last year.

Becky Spencer is an accountant in Billings. She said some people think they don't need to itemize because the standard federal deduction is so high. She encouraged everyone to look into itemizing, saying it can make a big difference on Montana state taxes.

Spencer said people often overlook itemizing student loan interest and college tuition. She said look into tuition credit for all four years of an undergraduate degree.

Spencer said, "Just be sure to bring to your appointment that 1098 T from the school, if you've got it, because it just might help. It might help a lot, like $2,500 worth. So, that's a little bit of help, I would say."