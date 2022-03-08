Billings clinic is hosting a group of German healthcare workers who are visiting to learn about the clinic’s nursing program. This visit is coordinated as part of the clinic’s magnet designation through a national nursing accreditation center. The magnet program linked billings clinic with a group of 14 different medical field workers from the University and Rehabilitation clinic of Ulm German – known as RKU.

The goal of sharing this knowledge between hospitals is to improve patient safety, mental health, and create a better work environment.

Paraskevi Karaouglani, manager of paraplegic department RKU, “We get to see how the nurses are working and how they communicate with the Physician's and the other groups and together they create a safe environment for the patients and they feel appreciated for the nurses' work.”

From nurses to managers, and even CEOs -- each participates in finding new ways to promote communication within inter-professional teams and how to provide the best care possible.

Manager of Orthopedic department RKU Silvana Lamparska, “Best of all is how to inspire people to work together and teamwork and I think that we can learn a lot for our hospital and we are on a good way and now we will get better.”