GEORGIA - Georgia Senate candidate Democrat Jon Ossoff is declaring victory over incumbent Republican David Perdue. However, this is not an official projection.

Ossoff's team is declaring victory with 50.2% of the vote.

If he is declared the official winner after another drop of voter later on Wednesday, he would be the youngest person in the U.S. Senate since Joe Biden was elected in 1973.

"It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate," Ossoff said in a video.

Again, the race has not been called by an official source and thousands of votes are still being counted crossing several counties.