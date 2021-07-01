RED LODGE, Mont. - While fire crews continue to fight the Robertson Draw Fire in Red Lodge, another group of people are in the area studying rocks.

Geology students from a variety of universities across the nation have been busy field mapping the area while staying at the Yellowstone Bighorn Research Association (YRBA).

The YBRA built their lodge near Red Lodge in 1936 giving scientists and university students from across the country a place to stay while studying the mountain.

YBRA Operations Manager Greg Creasy says they host around eight or nine schools each year.

Creasy says the techniques of field mapping used on the mountain are some of the final things these students learn before becoming geologists.

"When I was here in '86 I knew someday 'I’m going to live in Montana.' Took me a few years to get here, and I think most of [the students] have that same sentiment. They fall in love with the place and it makes learning so much easier for them,” Creasy said.

While students came out here ready to study the geology of the area, what they didn't expect was Montana fires.

On the same day the students arrived to YBRA, the Robertson Draw Fire sparked, forcing them to evacuate the area for two nights.

“And we were really nervous about what was going to happen, but thankfully, with the guidance of Greg and our professors we were able to stay calm and continue with our course and, thankfully, the fire is somewhat contained,” Tatum Magiall, a geology student from the University of Tennessee, said.

Tatum says the fires have not scared them away from Montana and they are set to travel to Dillion and Glacier National Park in the coming weeks.