Today geologists came to the area of Laredo Place where a massive rockslide destroyed a home and caused damage to the road. The geologists collected data that will turn into a report that will determine the next step in cleaning up the area.

City administrator Chris Kukulski says the report will be complete in the next 48 hours and will be made available to the public.

Right now, barricades remain on each end of Laredo Place between Flamingo Way and Westfield Drive and is only open to residents of Laredo Place. Police tape has been placed along the top of the Rims where the rockslide occurred to prevent any further incidents.

Dave Sutton, a resident of Laredo Place saw his home evade the slide but is aware this was a risk that came with purchasing a home under the Rims.

"It's really the same way people live on the ocean and rebuild after hurricanes," says Sutton. "Everybody wants to live in a certain spot and they're willing to put up with some amount of risk but you know you can only also take steps in minimizing that risk."

Kukulski says once the geologists' report comes back a plan will be put into action to find a trusted contractor and move quickly with the clean up process.