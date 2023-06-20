RED LODGE, Mont - Several complaints have been made about an online ticket scam to the Red Lodge Home of Champions Rodeo and to the Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce.

The scam is occurring through a very generic website, Ticketmaster and they are asking everyone to stay aware of the scam.

Ticketmaster is not affiliated with the Red Lodge Home of Champions Rodeo at all and the secure site will have their logo along with a map of the rodeo grounds.

Report all ticket sales scams to the Montana toll-free Fraud Hotline at 1-800-222-4446 and secure your valid ticket on the Red Lodge website.