Generic brand Zantac being recalled due to potential cancer causing chemical

Zantac has been in the news since low-levels of a chemical that's been linked to cancer was found in the drug.

Apotex makes the generic "Ranitidine tablets" sold under that name at Walmart and Rite Aid, and at Walgreens under the name "Wal-Zan".

Consumers should return the impacted product to the place of purchase.

The makers of the name brand drug have not issued a reall.

