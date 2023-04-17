Sidney, MT- In a three year span, three of Sidney Montana's biggest exporters closed taking hundred of jobs with them, and as the closure at Sidney sugars approaches, generational sugar beet growers try to predict what may come next.

Jim Streisbesser and his family have been growing sugar beets and other crops for decades prosperously. However, he says in the last few years many things have changed.

Jim said in Sidney "the last three years we've gotten several little blows to our community. Our coal fired generating plant was shut down, our coal mine was shut down they where kind of tied together. It's a little tough to have three things shut down in just three years but we are resilient"

Sidney saw the downfall of their malt barley factory in 2019, followed by their coal generating power plant in 2021 and the coal mine that supplied the plant shortly after.

Now in 2023, another large industry in the town, Sidney sugars sugar beet factory, plans to close in April.

Their parent company, American Crystal Sugars cited their reason for closure was due to "ongoing insufficient supply of sugar beets from local growers..." as well as half the usual amount of acres contracted according to a press release they issued at the beginning of 2023.

But farmers in the area have been growing sugar beets steadily for generations, and said they only saw continuing issues when American Crystal stepped in.

Don Streisbesser said, "and then American Crystal bought us, and its ben pretty much steadily downhill since they took over...their basic plan was to buy the factory, run it as long as they could make money take money out of the community and then take the beet allotment and go and that's what they did."

Now the town of Sidney must do what they have always done: pivot their focus and persevere.

And the Streisbessers know that Richland county is ripe for more cultivation

Don is sure that, "there will be other crops..."

Don adds that he is "on the advisory committee for both the federal and state research stations in town and we had a meeting yesterday and we where talking about new crops to look at to get a variety of crops to people so its not just corn and soy beans its a rotational thing like we did with sugar beets. There will be some new things in the future for Sidney I'm sure."

And the brothers are hopeful on prospects for the future.

Jim says he is confident that "we'll do fine, when a big industry like the sugar beet industry leaves it does open other avenues for other opportunity's and we expect that well see that and well be looking for that and our community is very supportive of the ag community so they will be looking for that as well."

The Streisbesser's say that while the closure will likely have a big impact on Sidney, many in town have the blood of their homesteader ancestors, and are prepared to weather this storm together.