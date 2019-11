A gender reveal celebration in Texas went horribly wrong.

On September 7th, a crop-dusting plane swooped down low to drop hundreds of gallons of pink water near Turkey, Texas to reveal to those gathered below that a little girl was on the way, but then the plane crashed.

The mangled plane came to rest upside down in a field.

No one was hurt on the ground.

The pilot wasn't hurt, but a passenger suffered minor injuries.

The pilot told investigators that the plane stalled.