The beloved captain of "The Love Boat" television series has died.

Relatives say Gavin Macleod died Saturday morning at the age of 90.

Macleod acted in a number of television series, including the Mary Tyler Moore show.

But he'll be most remembered as Captain Merrill Stubing of "The Love Boat", which was set on the luxury cruise ship MS Pacific Princess.

The show aired on ABC for almost ten years.

Macleod's nephew says the actor had been in poor health recently, but no cause of death was given.