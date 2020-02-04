Gatsby's Speak Easy Ball coming up Saturday

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Gatsby's Speak Easy Ball is being held at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday for the first time ever!

Lukas Seely, a traveling comedian, is creating the event. He says he doesn't want to give away too many surprises, but describes the ball as an 'immersive party experience.' He says performers are disguised as guests in the crowd, so you never know who you will be sitting next to. Throughout the night there will be burlesque performances, singers, and a live DJ. There are even actors flying up from Los Angeles to perform in the show.

"I wanted to bring something different to where, yes you can go out and dance and have some drinks and stuff with friends, but I also wanted to bring in a different type of art form and immerse people in it," says Seely, "and I know that Billings has never experienced anything like this and so I thought it would be really fun and different for something people can come and do especially when it is cold outside and there's not much to do."

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Seely encourages people to dress up in 'Roaring 20's style.' He says you can buy tickets at Bishops, Guadalajara, Peppers, or online.