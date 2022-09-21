Gas station robbery in Billings -- 092120

BILLINGS, Mont -- Billings Police investigating a robbery at a gas station on Grand Avenue.

Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick tells us this Holiday gas station has been hit 8 times since last December.

The Lieutenant says other gas stations in the city have been hit, but this one has seen the most action.

The most recent string of robberies started in May.

There were arrests made for two of the incidents, but the rest remain open and active investigations.

Lennick, says investigators believe the other six robberies might be connected.

According to BPD's Twitter, in the first couple of robberies, the suspect used a blunt object to threaten employees, but most recently the suspect held the employee at gunpoint.

Each time, the suspect is only able to grab a small amount of money.

Lieutenant Lennick also says, it is not determined yet, if it's one suspect or multiple people involved.

He adds, the investigators are actively working on this case and they need your help Billings – to solve it.