BILLINGS, Mont. - A gas station on Broadwater Ave. was robbed Friday night.
Billings police report that around 9:12 pm, a suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money before leaving on foot.
It was not disclosed how much was taken.
The suspect was wearing a bandanna at the time and is described as being six feet tall with a heavy build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.
22-87132 942 Broadwater robbery 12/16/22 2112 hrs susp pointed a handgun at employee demanded money. Susp described as m/na 6‘ heavy build face covered with bandanna left on foot. Took undisclosed amount of cash. Any info please contact BPD dispatch 406-657-8200— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 17, 2022
Sgt. Reid BPD