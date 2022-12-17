BILLINGS, Mont. - A gas station on Broadwater Ave. was robbed Friday night.

Billings police report that around 9:12 pm, a suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money before leaving on foot.

It was not disclosed how much was taken.

The suspect was wearing a bandanna at the time and is described as being six feet tall with a heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.