KULR (Billings)- A woman injured in a shooting Sunday night at the Gas-N-Go on Billings Southside is home and recovering.

An employee from from the gas station at 800 Jackson St. reached out to share the update after receiving a number of calls from concerned neighbors.

The unnamed employee says that the outpouring of support comes as the business is an important part of the community and neighbors and business employees in the area are well known to one another.

According to Billings Police Sgt. Ben Milam the shooting happened Sunday November 24th at 8:46 PM.

Milam says a woman was inside the gas station at the time and was struck by a bullet.

Milam said at the time that the suspect was on the loose but police did not believe there was threat to public safety.

Police at the time were following leads on a possible suspect.